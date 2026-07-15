Hot, humid weather to persist across most parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours, with rain accompanied by wind and thunderstorms expected at isolated places in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Met Office warned that heavy rainfall could trigger landslides and flash flooding in local streams and nullahs in vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, advising residents and authorities to remain alert.

In Islamabad and adjoining areas, hot and very humid weather is likely to prevail.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, most districts are expected to remain hot and humid, while isolated rain-wind/thundershowers are likely in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kalam, Malam Jabba, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Parachinar, Buner, Peshawar, Kurram, Kohat and Waziristan.

Punjab is also expected to experience hot and very humid conditions, with chances of isolated rain and thunderstorms in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Sialkot, Narowal and Okara.

In Sindh, hot and humid weather will prevail in most districts, while central and upper parts of the province are likely to remain very hot during the daytime.

However, partly cloudy conditions with rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mithi, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Karachi and adjoining coastal areas.

Balochistan is expected to remain hot and humid in most districts, although isolated rain and thunderstorms may occur in Khuzdar, Zhob and nearby areas.

Partly cloudy weather with isolated rain-wind/thundershowers is also forecast for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

