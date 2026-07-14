FBI Chief Kash Patel hosts Naqvi in Washington, reaffirms strong security partnership

(Dunya News) - FBI Director Kash Patel hosted Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the agency's headquarters in Washington, describing cooperation between Pakistan and the United States as a "critical partnership" in addressing shared security challenges.

In a statement shared on X, Patel said it was an honour to welcome Naqvi to the FBI headquarters and thanked Pakistan for its continued support in safeguarding US interests in the region.

"The FBI deeply appreciates Pakistan's support as we protect US interests in the region," Patel said, adding that both sides held extensive discussions on expanding cooperation in counterterrorism financing and cybercrime investigations.

An honor to host the Pakistan Ministry of Interior, Mohsin Naqvi, here at Headquarters – the @FBI deeply appreciates their support as we protect US interests in the region. Important discussion surrounding facilitating resources and specialized training to combat counterterrorism… pic.twitter.com/cFEuigwiZM — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) July 13, 2026

According to Patel, the meeting also focused on facilitating specialised training and strengthening resource-sharing to enhance the capabilities of law enforcement agencies in tackling transnational security threats both domestically and internationally.

"Our partnership is critical, and we look forward to achieving more success together," he added.

Naqvi arrived in Washington after representing Pakistan at the Fifth United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit in New York, where he also held meetings with several regional and international officials on the sidelines of the conference.

The two officials had previously met in Washington in September 2025, when they discussed cooperation on illegal immigration, counterterrorism and law enforcement exchange programmes. At the time, Naqvi described the meeting as productive and praised Patel's professionalism and commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation.

