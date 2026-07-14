Pakistan condemns Houthi ballistic missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, reaffirms full support

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan has strongly condemned the ballistic missile attacks launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels against Saudi Arabia, reaffirming its unwavering support for the Kingdom's security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The condemnation was delivered by Pakistan's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Usman Jadoon, during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council convened to discuss the deteriorating situation in the Middle East, particularly Yemen.

Addressing the Council, Jadoon said Pakistan unequivocally denounces the Houthi missile attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and stands firmly with the Kingdom in safeguarding its security and territorial integrity.

He also reiterated Pakistan's support for Yemen's sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity, stressing that rising regional tensions should be addressed through dialogue, diplomacy and restraint rather than military escalation.

Emphasising the need for a long-term solution, Jadoon said lasting peace in Yemen can only be achieved through an inclusive political process involving all relevant stakeholders.

The statement comes a day after reports, citing Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, said Houthi forces had launched ballistic missiles toward southern Saudi Arabia. According to the coalition, Saudi air defence systems successfully intercepted and destroyed the missiles before they reached their targets.

The missile launches followed accusations by the Houthis that Saudi forces had carried out airstrikes on Sanaa International Airport. The group warned that Saudi Arabia would face consequences for the alleged attacks, raising concerns over a further escalation in the years-long conflict.

