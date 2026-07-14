Khawaja Asif rebukes Fazlur Rehman over remarks on martyred soldiers

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has described a statement by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as "morally insensitive," saying it was inappropriate to link the sacrifices of military personnel to their salaries.

In a post on social media website X, Khawaja Asif said “no one lays down their life merely for a paycheck,” adding that such sacrifices are made out of commitment to one's ideals and loyalty to the country.

He said it was inappropriate to question the sacrifices of the nation's martyrs at such a time, stressing that honouring those who gave their lives in the line of duty was a national responsibility.

مولانا فضل الرحمان ایک کہنہ مشق سیاست دان اور ممتاز مذہبی رہنما ہیں، اس لیے ان سے الفاظ کے انتخاب میں زیادہ ذمہ داری کی توقع کی جاتی ہے۔ فوجی جوانوں کی وطن کے لیے قربانی کو ان کی تنخواہ سے جوڑنا نہ صرف غیرمنصفانہ ہے بلکہ شہداء اور ان کے خاندانوں کی دل آزاری کے مترادف ہے۔ کوئی شخص… — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) July 13, 2026

Khawaj Asif wrote: “At a time when the war against terrorism continues and mothers' young sons (including those from the Pakistan Armed Forces, other law enforcement agencies, and above all, our civilians) are returning home wrapped in the national flag every day, describing their sacrifice as a consequence of their salary is not political criticism but moral insensitivity.”