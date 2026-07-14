Ministers denounce Fazlur Rehman's remarks on martyred soldiers as 'morally insensitive'

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senior members of the federal government on Tuesday strongly criticised Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman over his recent remarks about military personnel, with several ministers saying his comments undermined the sacrifices of Pakistan's fallen soldiers and hurt the sentiments of their families.

The controversy stems from a speech delivered by Fazlur Rehman during a party gathering in Kasur, where he discussed the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Referring to soldiers killed in the line of duty, he said that while their martyrdom was frequently highlighted, they were also salaried employees assigned to defend the country.

The remarks prompted a series of responses from government leaders, who criticized Fazlur Rehman for his remarks.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif described Fazlur Rehman's comments as disappointing and said he expected greater responsibility from a veteran politician and religious leader.

"Linking the sacrifice of military personnel to their salaries is not only unfair but also hurts the sentiments of the martyrs and their families," Asif wrote on X. He stressed that soldiers did not sacrifice their lives merely for financial compensation but out of faith, duty, patriotism and commitment to the country.

مولانا فضل الرحمان ایک کہنہ مشق سیاست دان اور ممتاز مذہبی رہنما ہیں، اس لیے ان سے الفاظ کے انتخاب میں زیادہ ذمہ داری کی توقع کی جاتی ہے۔ فوجی جوانوں کی وطن کے لیے قربانی کو ان کی تنخواہ سے جوڑنا نہ صرف غیرمنصفانہ ہے بلکہ شہداء اور ان کے خاندانوں کی دل آزاری کے مترادف ہے۔ کوئی شخص… — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) July 13, 2026

He added that while political differences were legitimate, the sacrifices of security personnel should not be diminished, calling Fazlur Rehman's remarks "moral insensitivity" rather than political criticism. According to Asif, the comments had also hurt the feelings of the families of martyrs, including widows and orphaned children.

Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah also appeared to respond to the controversy in a post on X without naming the JUI-F chief directly.

Quoting a verse about martyrdom, Rana Sanaullah said the true meaning of sacrifice was beyond the understanding of "worldly, salaried people." He prayed for strength and patience for the families of martyrs and veterans, saying unwavering faith remained the foundation of Pakistan's freedom and survival.

شہادت" مقصود و مطلوبِ مومن ہے۔ یہ اُس کا نصیب ہے جو قاری نظر آتا ہے، حقیقت میں ہے قرآن۔ یہ راز ہم دنیاداروں، تنخواہ داروں کی سمجھ سے بالاتر ہے۔ اللہ تعالیٰ شہداء کے ورثاء اور غازیوں کو صبرِ جمیل اور یقینِ محکم کی دولت سے مالا مال رکھے کہ یہی ہماری آزادی اور بقا کا ضامن ہے۔ "آمین — Rana Sana Ullah Khan (@RanaSanaullahPK) July 14, 2026

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, while addressing Fazlur Rehman respectfully, said his recent statement had created the impression that the sacrifices of Pakistan's martyrs had been undervalued.

"Our soldiers and officers do not merely perform a profession; they defend the homeland while placing their lives at risk every day," Iqbal said. "Describing such an unparalleled sacrifice as merely compensation for a salary is neither fair, nor consistent with ethical values or Islamic teachings."

He said Pakistan could never repay the debt owed to its martyrs, adding that preserving their honour and keeping their sacrifices above political disputes was a national, moral and religious obligation. He also urged public figures to avoid language that could hurt the families of martyrs or the wider public.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar also paid tribute to the country's fallen soldiers in a message on X, saying the nation remained indebted to those who gave their lives for Pakistan. Without directly mentioning Fazlur Rehman, Tarar said there should be no political debate over the sacrifices of martyrs because their service to the nation could not be measured.

جو شہداء وطن عزیز پر اپنی جان نچھاور کرتے ہیں، پوری قوم ان کی قرض دار ہے۔ ان کے عظیم ورثا جو اپنے پیاروں کو گھر سے رخصت کرتے ہوئے ان کی شہادت کی دعائیں کرتے ہیں، ان کے حوصلوں کو سلام ہے۔ ایسے دلیر اور بہادر سپوت قوم کا سرمایہ ہیں۔ انکے حوالے سے کی جانے والی کسی بھی سیاسی گفتگو کی… pic.twitter.com/YAUa5Qz3H2 — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) July 13, 2026

Federal Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry echoed similar sentiments, saying Pakistan's armed forces represented the country's dignity, security and survival.

"If people sleep peacefully in their homes and children breathe in freedom today, it is because of the unmatched sacrifices of soldiers serving on the borders, snow-covered mountains, deserts and every front in the fight against terrorism," he said.

He maintained that the history written with the blood of martyrs could neither be erased nor diminished by political statements or ridicule. While acknowledging that differences of opinion were a democratic right, he said respect for the armed forces and the country's martyrs remained a shared national responsibility.

Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi also condemned the remarks, saying Fazlur Rehman had hurt the sentiments of the nation. He said Pakistan's existence and security were built on the sacrifices of its martyrs and urged political leaders to exercise responsibility on matters concerning national interests.

Abbasi said the country's fallen soldiers were a source of national pride and that the peace and stability Pakistan enjoys today were made possible through their sacrifices. He added that the nation had a collective duty to stand by the families of martyrs and safeguard the country's defence and integrity.

Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Aun Chaudhry demanded that Fazlur Rehman apologise to the families of martyrs and to the nation.

He said martyrdom was achieved through patriotism, faith and self-sacrifice rather than salary, adding that Pakistan's armed forces had earned the respect of the nation through their commitment to defending the country. Referring to 16-year-old Aitzaz Hasan, who lost his life while stopping a suicide bomber from entering his school in 2014, Chaudhry asked whether the student had sacrificed his life for a salary.

"He gave his life to save his fellow students and his country," Chaudhry said. "Martyrdom cannot be measured in financial terms."

Separately, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui also criticised Fazlur Rehman's remarks, saying national interest should always take precedence over political considerations.

He said the respect Pakistan enjoyed internationally was the result of the professionalism, courage and sacrifices of its armed forces. Describing the country's martyrs as the pride of the nation, Siddiqui said questioning or belittling their sacrifices during a challenging period was harmful to national unity.

He urged all political parties to prioritise national interest over political differences and refrain from making statements that could undermine the morale of Pakistan's armed forces or cause distress to the families of martyrs.

