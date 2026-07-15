PM Shehbaz condemns Houthi missile attacks on Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the Houthi ballistic missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, describing the strikes as unacceptable and a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

The prime minister said attacks on Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and territorial integrity were unacceptable and reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering solidarity with the Kingdom.

He said Pakistan stood shoulder to shoulder with Saudi Arabia during this difficult time and remained committed to supporting every sincere effort aimed at promoting peace, stability, security and mutual understanding in the region.

Earlier, Pakistan also condemned the missile attacks during an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the situation in Yemen.

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Addressing the session, Pakistan's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Usman Jadoon, reaffirmed Islamabad's full support for Saudi Arabia's security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also reiterated Pakistan's support for Yemen's sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity, stressing that rising regional tensions should be resolved through dialogue, diplomacy and restraint.

According to Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki, Houthi forces launched ballistic missiles towards southern Saudi Arabia, but the Kingdom's air defence systems successfully intercepted and destroyed the missiles before they reached their targets.

The Houthis had earlier accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out airstrikes on Sanaa Airport and warned that the Kingdom would face consequences for the operation.