Another resolution tabled in Punjab Assembly condemning Fazlur Rehman's remarks

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Another resolution condemning recent remarks by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been submitted in the Punjab Assembly.

The resolution was tabled by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Raheela Khadim Hussain in the Assembly Secretariat.

According to the text of the resolution, Pakistan's martyrs laid down their lives to safeguard the country's security, sovereignty and the protection of its people.

It states that their sacrifices should not be linked to any material benefit or salary.

The resolution says that associating the sacrifices of martyrs with salaries or financial gains is contrary to their elevated status and the sentiments of their families.

The text further states that any remarks that diminish the significance of the sacrifices of martyrs or lead to disrespect towards them are regrettable. It pays tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Armed Forces, law enforcement agencies and other security institutions, while reaffirming complete solidarity and sympathy with their families.

The resolution states that those who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan's security, sovereignty and defence will always be honoured with the highest respect. It also urges all political and religious leaders to exercise responsibility, caution and respect while making statements on national issues and matters relating to the country's martyrs.

The resolution strongly condemns Maulana Fazlur Rehman's recent remarks and calls for discouraging irresponsible statements about martyrs.