Five killed, 25 injured as two buses collide in Narang Mandi

NARANG MANDI (Dunya News) – At least five persons were killed and 25 other were wounded in a head-on collision between two buses in Narang Mandi, a city of Sheikhupura district in Punjab province, on Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Kala Khatai Road near Sidhanwali stop where a bus travelling from Lahore to Shakargarh collided with another bus coming from opposite direction while save a motorcycle.

Both the buses skidded off the road after the collision entered the roadside fields and overturned, as a result five passengers died on the spot and injuring 25 others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. Rescue sources informed that three injured passengers were later shifted to Lahore due to their critical condition.

