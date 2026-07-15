Field Marshal Asim Munir meets President Erdogan, receives Turkish Armed Forces honour

RAWALPINDI/ANKARA (Dunya News) – Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during his official visit to the Republic of Turkiye, where the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening strategic and defence cooperation between the longstanding allies.

The high-level visit also included meetings with Turkish Minister of National Defence Yaşar Güler and senior military leadership, focusing on matters of mutual interest, regional security and the evolving geopolitical environment. The Field Marshal received a warm welcome on arrival, reflecting the historic and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkiye.

During his meeting with President Erdoğan, the leaders discussed regional developments and ways to further deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries. Separate talks with Defence Minister Yaşar Güler reinforced the shared commitment to expanding bilateral defence collaboration and addressing common security challenges.

At the Turkish General Staff Headquarters, Field Marshal Asim Munir was accorded a Guard of Honour before holding detailed discussions with General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, Chief of the Turkish General Staff. The talks covered regional security dynamics and professional military matters of mutual concern.

During the visit, General Bayraktaroğlu conferred the Turkish Armed Forces Distinguished Service Medal on the Field Marshal in recognition of his meritorious services and his contribution to strengthening bilateral military cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye.

The Field Marshal also visited the Turkish Land Forces Headquarters, where he was received by General Metin Tokel, Commander of the Turkish Land Forces, as part of engagements aimed at further enhancing military-to-military cooperation.

As part of his itinerary, Field Marshal Asim Munir visited Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of modern Turkiye. He laid a floral wreath and paid tribute to Atatürk, acknowledging his visionary leadership and the enduring historical ties between the two nations.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the visit reflects the resolve of Pakistan and Turkiye to further strengthen their multifaceted defence relationship and continue joint efforts to promote regional peace, stability and security.