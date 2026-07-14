Punjab government reshuffles bureaucracy, posts commissioners, DCs and DGs

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has carried out a major bureaucratic reshuffle, transferring and posting several senior officers across key administrative departments. A formal notification has been issued.

According to the notification, Faisalabad Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen has been posted as Secretary, Public Prosecution Department, while Environment Director General Imran Hamid has been posted as Commissioner Faisalabad.

Punjab Food Authority Director General Syed Musa Raza has been posted as Environment Director General, while Raja Mansoor Ahmed has been posted as Punjab Food Authority Director General.

Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Umar Javed has been posted as Director General of the Suthra Punjab Authority, while Toba Tek Singh Deputy Commissioner Umar Abbas Maila has been posted as Punjab Disaster Management Authority DG.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali has been transferred to the Planning and Development Board as Chief of Section. Owais Mushtaq has been posted as Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, while Maham Asif Malik has been posted as Deputy Commissioner Toba Tek Singh.

Okara Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Usman Javed has been posted as Additional Secretary, Home Department, while Muhammad Ikram Malik has been posted as Deputy Commissioner Okara.

Jhang Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar has been posted as Additional Secretary, Irrigation Department, while Babar Sahib Din has been posted as Deputy Commissioner Jhang. His additional charge as Managing Director of the Suthra Punjab Agency has also been withdrawn.

Khanewal Deputy Commissioner Maliha Rashid has been directed to report to the Services and General Administration Department for a Senior Management Course, while Hina Arshad has been posted as Deputy Commissioner Khanewal.

Nankana Sahib Deputy Commissioner Tasleem Akhtar Rao has been posted as Additional Secretary, Health and Population Department, while Rana Hameed has been posted as Deputy Commissioner Nankana Sahib.

The notification further stated that Muhammad Abbas Shah has been posted as Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar, while Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhon has been posted as Chief Executive Officer of the Punjab Saaf Pani Authority.

In addition, Syed Ali Asghar has been posted as Additional Secretary, Finance Department, Punjab, while Dr Muhammad Waheed Asghar Bhatti has been posted as Managing Director of the Punjab Resource Management and Policy Unit.