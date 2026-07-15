Nawaz Sharif to visit Mirpur on July 19: Rana Sanaullah

MIRPUR (Dunya News) - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Federal Minister Amir Muqam and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry while addressing a joint press conference in Mirpur on Tuesday announced that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Nawaz Sharif will visit Mirpur on July 19 in connection with upcoming general elections in in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Sanaullah said the relationship between Pakistan and the people of Kashmir was enduring and could not be undermined. He said efforts to create divisions between Pakistan and Kashmir would not succeed and reiterated Pakistan’s longstanding support for the Kashmir cause.

Rana Sanaullah also expressed confidence that the July 27 general elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir would be held on schedule in a peaceful and transparent manner. He said voters would elect representatives capable of addressing public concerns and promoting the region’s development.

Commenting on regional security, Rana Sanaullah accused India of targeting civilian-populated areas in Azad Jammu and Kashmir during what he referred to as “Operation Sindoor,” and said Pakistan’s armed forces had responded effectively. He also alleged that India was attempting to foment unrest in Balochistan and AJK.

Highlighting government initiatives, Rana Sanaullah said electricity and flour subsidies had been provided to residents of AJK, while Rs10 billion had been allocated to improve the region’s power infrastructure. He said additional measures, including improvements in public services and internet connectivity, were also planned.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry called for free, fair, and transparent elections, while Amir Muqam said most demands raised by protest groups had been addressed through negotiations and announced continued investment in development projects, including the Rathua Haryam Bridge.

