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Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet today for Safar moon sighting

Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet today for Safar moon sighting
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Summary The meeting will be held in Islamabad which will be chaired by chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is scheduled to meet today (Wednesday) to sight the crescent of Safar-ul-Muzaffar 1448 Hijri, Dunya News reported.

According to a spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the meeting will be held in Islamabad. It will be chaired by Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad.

Zonal moon sighting committees will meet at their respective headquarters to collect and assess moon-sighting testimonies before announcement.
 

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