PM Shehbaz meets Talal Chaudhry to discuss interior ministry affairs

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry to discuss matters related to the Ministry of Interior, as well as the country's overall political and security situation.

According to official sources, the meeting focused on key issues concerning the ministry's ongoing responsibilities and broader national affairs.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister also met National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, who briefed him on the country's preparedness for potential emergencies during the ongoing monsoon season.

Prime Minister Shehbaz directed the NDMA to further strengthen coordination with provincial governments and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) to ensure an effective response to any weather-related emergencies.

He was also informed about progress in enhancing the country's early warning system and ongoing cooperation with the Ministry of Climate Change to improve disaster preparedness during the monsoon season.

