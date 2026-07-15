Three more militants killed as security forces continue Operation Shaban in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces have continued operations against militants in the area, carrying out coordinated air and ground actions as part of the ongoing counterterrorism campaign.

According to security sources, the forces have been targeting militant hideouts through aerial and ground operations, inflicting heavy losses on the militants during the ongoing action.

Sources said three more militants were confirmed killed during the latest operations, while security forces successfully struck several militant hideouts.

Operation Shaaban: Security forces kill four more terrorists, total rises to 83



According to security sources, the total number of militants killed under Operation Shaban has reached 88. Since July 5, a total of 126 militants have been killed in Operation Shaban and other intelligence-based operations.

Sources added that Operation Shaban will continue in Balochistan until the last militant is eliminated.