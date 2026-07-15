Ishaq Dar, Bilawal discuss country's overall situation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday.

The meeting held at the Aiwan-i-Sadr in Islamabad during which Ishaq Dar and Bilawal Bhutto exchanged views on issues of national importance, a DPM’s Office news release said.

They also shared perspectives on the overall political and national situation in the country, including matters relating to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

