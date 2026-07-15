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Resolution seeks social media ban for children under 16 in Punjab

Resolution seeks social media ban for children under 16 in Punjab
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Summary A resolution submitted to the Punjab Assembly seeks a ban on social media use and photography of children under 16, urging the PTA to introduce an effective regulatory framework.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Chairperson and Member of the Provincial Assembly Sarah Ahmed has submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly seeking restrictions on social media use by children under the age of 16.

The resolution calls for a ban on social media access for children below 16 years of age to protect them from the harmful effects of online platforms.

According to the text of the resolution, Sarah Ahmed also proposed banning the photography and videography of children under the age of 16.

The resolution further appealed to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to formulate an effective legal and regulatory framework to implement the proposed measures.

It also urged practical steps to ensure the psychological and moral protection of children, calling on the PTA to ensure that harmful or inappropriate content targeting children is promptly blocked across all mobile and social media applications.

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