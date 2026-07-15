Rising population a major challenge for Pakistan: FinMin

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that Pakistan’s rapidly growing population remains one of the country’s biggest challenges, emphasizing the need for timely and effective measures to address the issue.

Speaking at a seminar held in Islamabad to mark World Population Day, the finance minister said the establishment of the National Population Council is an important development that will support policy formulation and effective decision-making on population-related issues.

He said Pakistan must adopt a coordinated strategy to tackle the challenges posed by population growth and climate change, adding that funds have been allocated for various initiatives aimed at managing the country’s rising population.

Muhammad Aurangzeb noted that the continued increase in population is placing growing pressure on the country’s resources, underscoring the importance of sustained policy action to address the issue.