Punjab launches pink salt value addition financing scheme, announces processing zone

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has digitally launched the Chief Minister Pink Salt Value Addition Financing Scheme to promote the province's pink salt industry, employment and exports, while also announcing the establishment of a 110-acre Pink Salt Mineral Processing Zone near Quaidabad.

During a briefing at the launch ceremony, officials said the proposed processing zone will house more than 200 industrial units. Investment of around $150 million is expected, creating direct employment opportunities for approximately 10,000 people. A Business Facilitation Centre and a model retail outlet will also be established to support investors.

According to the briefing, new investors will be able to obtain interest-free loans ranging from Rs5 million to Rs50 million for pink salt processing, grinding, refining, cleaning and packaging. The repayment period has been set at five years.

Officials said value addition in the pink salt sector could generate up to $300 million in annual foreign exchange earnings. They added that bids worth Rs471 million were received in the first phase, while offers totalling Rs2.5 billion have so far been received in the second phase. They also said the digitisation of lease and licence auctions by the Mines and Minerals Department has significantly increased revenue.

Addressing the ceremony, Maryam Nawaz said the Chief Minister Pink Salt Value Addition Financing Scheme would create new employment opportunities, increase government revenue and boost global exports of Pakistani pink salt.

She said value addition would significantly increase exports of packaged, processed and decorative pink salt products, adding that pink salt would now carry the label "Made in Pakistan."

The chief minister said the country's natural resources are a national trust and will be protected with complete integrity. She added that Punjab has been blessed by God with some of the world's finest pink salt reserves and that Pakistani pink salt enjoys a distinguished global reputation because of its unique mineral composition and high quality.

She also invited investors to submit online applications through the Mines and Minerals Department's website.