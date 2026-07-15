IHC summons Islamabad DC, IG over sheesha cafes, rise in HIV cases

ISLAMABAD (Rizwan Qazi) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned the Islamabad deputy commissioner and inspector general of police to appear in person at the next hearing on a petition concerning the growing number of sheesha cafes in the federal capital and the reported rise in HIV/AIDS cases.

Chief Justice Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar heard the petition filed by citizen Abdul Jabbar. Lawyer Muhammad Sohail Khurshid appeared on behalf of the petitioner.

During the hearing, the chief justice asked why there was a need to seek details of sheesha cafes. The petitioner's counsel submitted that numerous sheesha cafes, both with and without no-objection certificates (NOCs), were operating in Islamabad, where parties continued from the evening until late at night and, in some cases, until morning.

The counsel argued that these late-night gatherings were contributing to an increase in HIV and AIDS cases. He requested the court to seek complete details of the sheesha cafes and be informed about the mechanism for taking action against those violating rules and regulations.

The court issued notices to the Islamabad chief commissioner, deputy commissioner and inspector general of police, seeking their replies at the next hearing. It also directed the deputy commissioner and the inspector general to appear in person. The hearing was then adjourned until next week.