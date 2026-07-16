Month of Safar begins as moon sighted in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan's Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has announced the sighting of the moon for Safar 1448 AH, declaring that 1 Safar will fall on Thursday (today).

According to an official statement, the committee met at the Ministry of Religious Affairs' Kohsar Complex in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, with members of the Islamabad Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee also in attendance.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said weather conditions remained clear across most parts of the country, although some areas experienced cloudy skies. He added that authenticated moon-sighting testimonies were received from several locations, including Nok Kundi, Sindh and other parts of the country.

After reviewing the evidence, the committee unanimously declared that 1 Safar 1448 AH would commence on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

The meeting concluded with special prayers for unity across the Muslim world, the protection of the Two Holy Mosques, Pakistan's peace, stability and prosperity, national harmony, and the freedom of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the oppressed Muslims of Gaza and Palestine.

The statement added that officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs coordinated the meeting, while representatives from the Pakistan Meteorological Department, SUPARCO and the Ministry of Science and Technology provided technical assistance.