Pakistan enforces new Umrah rules under Hajj and Umrah Act 2024

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has enforced new rules governing Umrah arrangements under the Hajj and Umrah Act 2024, aiming to improve transparency, strengthen regulatory oversight and safeguard the rights of pilgrims.

Under the new regulations, Umrah operations will fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, while an Umrah Policy Committee will be established to formulate policy. The new Umrah policy will come into effect after receiving approval from the federal cabinet.

The government said only Umrah companies verified by the Ministry of Religious Affairs will be authorised to provide services to pilgrims. Registered operators have also been directed to complete verification of their Nusuk agreements without delay.

The ministry will publish a list of approved Umrah operators on its official website and has advised pilgrims to book their packages only through registered and verified companies.

Officials warned that pilgrims booking through unregistered companies will do so at their own risk, while complaints will only be entertained against ministry-approved Umrah operators.

The new rules also require all Umrah package payments to be made through banking channels, with pilgrims advised to retain all relevant documents and payment records.

According to the government, the new regulatory framework is expected to improve Umrah operations, prevent fraud and ensure safer and higher-quality services for Pakistani pilgrims.