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Summer vacation announced for schools in Murree and Kotli Sattian

Summer vacation announced for schools in Murree and Kotli Sattian
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Summary Punjab Education Department announces summer holidays in Murree and Kotli Sattian schools from July 18 to July 31.

MURREE (Web Desk) – The Punjab Education Department has announced summer vacations for schools in Murree and Kotli Sattian, issuing a formal notification for the holiday schedule.

According to the notification, all schools in the two hill stations will remain closed for summer vacations from July 18 to July 31.

Also read: Technology-empowered youth can drive Pakistan's progress, says Maryam Nawaz

The department said educational institutions in the scenic areas of Murree and Kotli Sattian will reopen on August 1 following the conclusion of the short summer break. 

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