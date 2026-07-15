Summer vacation announced for schools in Murree and Kotli Sattian

MURREE (Web Desk) – The Punjab Education Department has announced summer vacations for schools in Murree and Kotli Sattian, issuing a formal notification for the holiday schedule.

According to the notification, all schools in the two hill stations will remain closed for summer vacations from July 18 to July 31.

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The department said educational institutions in the scenic areas of Murree and Kotli Sattian will reopen on August 1 following the conclusion of the short summer break.