FIA issues new travel guidelines for dual nationals entering Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has issued new travel guidelines for Pakistani dual nationals, making it mandatory for travellers to possess either a valid National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) or a Pakistani visa before travelling to Pakistan.

Under the new directives, Pakistani nationals holding dual citizenship will not be allowed to enter the country using an expired or cancelled NICOP. The restriction applies to passengers travelling from all countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States.

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FIA officials said travellers using foreign passports must carry either a valid NICOP or a Pakistani visa. All airlines have been informed of the revised guidelines and instructed not to board passengers who fail to meet the new requirements.

According to the FIA, passengers arriving with expired or cancelled NICOPs will be refused entry and returned on the next available flight. Officials noted that airlines had previously transported such passengers to Pakistan despite invalid documentation.

The Ministry of Interior has also informed immigration authorities of the new policy, and the revised travel guidelines have been implemented at all airports across the country.