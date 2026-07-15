DPM Dar set to leave for China on two-day official visit

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will embark on a two-day official visit to China beginning Thursday (tomorrow) at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the Foreign Office said.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, Dar will visit China from July 16 to 17 and will be accompanied by a high-level delegation.

During the visit, the foreign minister will attend the signing ceremony for the establishment of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO).

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Curtain Raiser: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister to Attend Signing Ceremony for the Establishment of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO) in Shanghai, China



⬇️ pic.twitter.com/I5ZvqaAPnG — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) July 15, 2026

Pakistan will sign the founding agreement as a founding member of the organization.

The spokesperson said Dar will also participate in a meeting on Global AI Governance on July 17, where discussions will focus on international cooperation and governance in artificial intelligence.

On the sidelines of the visit, Dar is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and meet other Chinese leaders.

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The meetings will cover matters of mutual interest and explore ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Earlier, Ishaq Dar held a meeting with chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday.

The meeting held at the Aiwan-i-Sadr in Islamabad during which Ishaq Dar and Bilawal Bhutto exchanged views on issues of national importance, a DPM’s Office news release said.

They also shared perspectives on the overall political and national situation in the country, including matters relating to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).