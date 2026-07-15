Govt approves 35pc salary increase for TTS university faculty

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has approved a 35% increase in salaries for university faculty serving under the Tenure Track System (TTS), with the revised pay package taking effect from July 1, 2026.

According to official sources, the Ministry of Finance has issued a formal notification confirming the revised TTS pay package following government approval.

The notification states that the revised salary structure will apply to professors, associate professors and assistant professors appointed under the TTS framework, with all eligible faculty members receiving a 35% increase in their pay scales.

It further provides that the basic salary of TTS employees will be fixed in the new pay scales according to the stage they had reached as of June 30, 2026.

Under the revised arrangement, universities will bear all additional financial costs arising from the salary increase through their own resources. The Ministry of Finance clarified that the decision will not create any additional financial liability for the federal government.

The ministry also confirmed that all other terms and conditions of service for TTS employees will remain unchanged.

The salary revision is expected to benefit faculty members working under the Tenure Track System at public sector universities across Pakistan.