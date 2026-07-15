Pakistan to further strengthen brotherly ties with Turkiye, says Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to further strengthening its longstanding brotherly ties with Turkiye.

He was addressing a ceremony held to mark the 10th anniversary of Turkiye's Democracy and National Unity Day on Wednesday.

The minister said that Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy deep fraternal relations that have grown stronger with the passage of time.

Paying tribute to the 250 martyrs who sacrificed their lives in defence of Turkiye's democracy, he expressed solidarity with their families and said the sacrifices of martyrs inspire nations to confront challenges with courage and determination.

Attaullah Tarar said that Turkiye has emerged as a strong economic and defence power under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He said he recently witnessed the warmth of Pakistan-Turkiye friendship during his visit to Istanbul.

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The minister said that Pakistan and Turkiye have always stood by each other in difficult times.

He highlighted that Pakistan has consistently supported Turkiye's position on international issues, while Turkiye has always raised its voice in support of Pakistan on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Attaullah Tarar said that the friendship between Pakistan and Turkiye is a priceless legacy inherited from previous generations and is rooted in strong people-to-people ties.

He expressed gratitude to the Turkish leadership for its affection towards the people of Pakistan and said Pakistanis visiting Turkiye are always welcomed with respect and warmth.

He expressed confidence that Pakistan and Turkiye will continue to strengthen their friendship and work together to achieve new milestones of progress and prosperity.