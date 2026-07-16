Five-year economic roadmap to be inked on Uzbek Deputy PM visit: minister

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema to review arrangements for the upcoming visit of Uzbekistan Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khojayev to Pakistan.

The meeting was informed that the Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan will visit Pakistan on July 20-21, during which a five-year economic cooperation roadmap between Pakistan and Uzbekistan is expected to be signed.

Ahad Cheema said that the visit of the Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister will prove to be an important milestone in the partnership between the two countries, and the five-year roadmap will promote mutual trade, investment, and regional connectivity.

The minister directed all relevant ministries to complete the preparations for the visit in a timely and foolproof manner, saying that the two countries have reached agreement on several agreements and memorandums of understanding.

He said that during the visit, a Pak-Uzbek Business-to-Business Forum will also be held, in which more than 100 major companies from Uzbekistan will participate.

The forum will discuss investment opportunities in agriculture, medicine, transport, logistics, and industrial sectors in detail.

The meeting also reviewed proposals for improving road and rail connectivity between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, increasing the capacity of transport corridors, and strengthening logistics infrastructure.

