Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Ahsan Iqbal criticises bill granting privileges, blue passports to lawmakers' families

Ahsan Iqbal criticises bill granting privileges, blue passports to lawmakers' families
Updated on

Summary Says priority should be given to public welfare instead of providing incentives that are contrary to national interest

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal has criticised the Amendment Bill, which increases privileges for the members of the parliament and issues blue passports to their families , calling it a shameful.

It is regrettable that the bill to issue blue passports to wives and children up to the age of 28 of parliamentarians has been approved by the Senate Committee, the minister added.

Condemning the bill, he said the green passport is a symbol of Pakistan's identity, dignity and national pride, adding such laws undermine national dignity.

The federal minister said priority should be given to public welfare instead of providing incentives that are contrary to national interest.
 

Browse Topics
Pakistan Pakistan Politics

Related News

Month of Safar begins as moon sighted in Pakistan
Pakistan to further strengthen brotherly ties with Turkiye, says Atta Tarar
Pakistan enforces new Umrah rules under Hajj and Umrah Act 2024
Govt approves 35pc salary increase for TTS university faculty
Featured

Petrol, diesel prices likely to rise sharply

Pakistan deepens technology ties with China

CTD, KP police kill five terrorists in Bannu operation

Pakistan summons Japanese ambassador over reference in Japan-India joint statement

Fewer vessels travel through Hormuz as US, Iran continue strikes