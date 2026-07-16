Ahsan Iqbal criticises bill granting privileges, blue passports to lawmakers' families

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal has criticised the Amendment Bill, which increases privileges for the members of the parliament and issues blue passports to their families , calling it a shameful.

It is regrettable that the bill to issue blue passports to wives and children up to the age of 28 of parliamentarians has been approved by the Senate Committee, the minister added.

Condemning the bill, he said the green passport is a symbol of Pakistan's identity, dignity and national pride, adding such laws undermine national dignity.

The federal minister said priority should be given to public welfare instead of providing incentives that are contrary to national interest.

