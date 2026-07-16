PPP issues Azad Kashmir election campaign schedule

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has released the election campaign schedule for Azad Jammu and Kashmir general elections to be held on July 27.

According to the schedule, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address public meetings in Dadial on July 17, Kotli on July 19, Nakial on July 21, Mirpur on July 22 and Muzaffarabad on July 24.

Sources in the Pakistan Peoples Party further said that the schedule of other rallies in connection with the election campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be released later.

The last elections in the region were held in July 2021.

The number of registered voters in AJK has increased by more than half a million over the past five years, according to fresh electoral rolls released by the region’s Election Commission.

The latest voter lists show that the electorate in AJK’s 45 constituencies has risen to 3,804,385, up from 3,220,546 in the 2021 elections — an increase of 583,839 voters.

Of the total electorate, 3,365,839 voters are registered in the 33 constituencies within AJK, while 438,546 are registered in the 12 constituencies in Pakistan reserved for refugees from occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Figures released by the commission showed that the overall electorate comprises 2,001,730 male voters and 1,802,655 female voters.

Among the territorial constituencies, LA-7 Bhimber-III has the largest electorate with 129,994 voters, followed by LA-31 Muzaffarabad-V with 128,177 voters and LA-12 Kotli-V with 126,332 voters. The smallest constituency is LA-30 Muzaffarabad-IV, with 68,228 voters.

