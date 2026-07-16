Ishaq Dar departs for China to attend World AI Conference 2026

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has departed for China on a two-day official visit, where he will represent Pakistan at the World AI Conference (WAIC) 2026 in Shanghai.

During the visit, Pakistan is set to become a founding member of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO). Dar is expected to sign the founding membership agreement on behalf of Pakistan, marking the country's commitment to strengthening international cooperation in artificial intelligence.

According to the Foreign Office, the visit will also provide an opportunity for the deputy prime minister to engage with global leaders and senior officials on expanding collaboration in AI, innovation, and emerging technologies.

Pakistan's participation in the conference and its founding membership of WAICO underscore the government's efforts to enhance international partnerships and promote the responsible development and use of artificial intelligence.

