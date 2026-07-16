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President Zardari approves three summaries on PM's recommendation

President Zardari approves three summaries on PM's recommendation
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Summary President Zardari approved three summaries, including a civil award, a resignation and an FPSC appointment.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari has approved three summaries on the recommendation of the prime minister.

The president approved the conferment of the Hilal-e-Pakistan award on Miguel Ángel Moratinos, the United Nations Special Envoy on Combating Islamophobia.

He also accepted the resignation of Fazl-e-Haq Abbasi as a member of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan.

In a separate approval, President Zardari appointed Zafar Hassan as a member of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC).

 

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