President Zardari approves three summaries on PM's recommendation

Updated on
Summary President Zardari approved three summaries, including a civil award, a resignation and an FPSC appointment.
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari has approved three summaries on the recommendation of the prime minister.
The president approved the conferment of the Hilal-e-Pakistan award on Miguel Ángel Moratinos, the United Nations Special Envoy on Combating Islamophobia.
He also accepted the resignation of Fazl-e-Haq Abbasi as a member of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan.
In a separate approval, President Zardari appointed Zafar Hassan as a member of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC).