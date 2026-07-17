Pakistan calls for restraint amid rising Iran-US tensions

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s Foreign Office has said that tensions between Iran and the United States are not in the interest of anyone and urged both sides to exercise restraint.

Speaking during a weekly briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi said Pakistan was concerned over the renewed tensions between Iran and the US and was closely monitoring the regional situation.

He said Pakistan believes in the continued implementation of the memorandum of understanding and supports dialogue for resolving issues. He added that Pakistan supports uninterrupted trade and oil transportation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Foreign Office spokesperson reiterated Pakistan's call for the uninterrupted safety, security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that stability in the strategic waterway remains critical for global trade and energy security.

He noted that the ongoing crisis is disproportionately affecting many developing nations, particularly those in the Global South, by disrupting energy supplies, trade flows and food security.

Pakistan, he said, recognises the urgent need to minimise the economic fallout caused by the tensions and expressed hope that normal shipping operations through the Strait would resume soon.

Regional tensions have escalated after Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, prompting the United States to restore its naval blockade around Iranian ports. Military activity in the region has further disrupted maritime traffic through the crucial route, which previously handled nearly one-fifth of the world's oil and gas shipments.

The disruption has driven international oil prices sharply higher, fuelling inflation concerns worldwide. Pakistan earlier this month increased petrol and diesel prices by more than Rs13 per litre, while global crude prices climbed to their highest level in four weeks.

Pakistan continues diplomatic outreach

The Foreign Office said Islamabad remains actively engaged with regional partners to support dialogue, reduce tensions and encourage a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

The spokesperson highlighted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent conversations with the Emir of Qatar and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during which he emphasised the importance of diplomacy and urged all sides to preserve hard-earned peace.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has also maintained close contact with his Saudi and Iranian counterparts as part of Pakistan's diplomatic efforts to ease regional tensions.

The renewed fighting since July 8 has cast uncertainty over the future of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding signed on June 18, which sought to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and pave the way for ending the conflict after an additional 60 days of negotiations.

US President Donald Trump recently declared the previous ceasefire effectively over while indicating that further negotiations remain possible.

Meanwhile, the conflict has expanded across the Gulf, with Iran launching attacks on US military installations in Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait. The latest strikes marked the most intense violence since the ceasefire reached between Tehran and Washington in April.

The conflict, which began after US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, has destabilised the Gulf region, while restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have continued to push global energy prices upward.

UK grooming gang case is Britain's internal matter: FO

Addressing a separate issue, the Foreign Office said Pakistan has no involvement in the case of convicted child grooming gang leader Shabbir Ahmed in the United Kingdom.

Ahmed, who once held dual British-Pakistani nationality, lost his British citizenship after being convicted in 2012 on multiple child sexual abuse charges.

Responding to reports that Britain had approached Pakistan regarding Ahmed's deportation, the spokesperson said the matter falls entirely under the UK's jurisdiction.

He stressed that Ahmed spent his adult life in Britain and was convicted by a British court for crimes committed there. Therefore, any decisions regarding his release, supervision or legal status must be handled solely under British law.

The Foreign Office also clarified that Pakistan cannot be linked to any decisions concerning Ahmed's release or future legal treatment in the UK.

Condemning child sexual abuse in the strongest terms, the spokesperson said those responsible must face thorough investigation, prosecution and the maximum punishment permitted by law, regardless of their nationality, ethnicity or religion.