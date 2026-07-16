ISPR organises summer camp 2026 for students across Pakistan

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) organized the Summer Camp 2026 for students from across Pakistan.

More than 4,000 students from over 18 stations across the country participated in the camp. Vice Chancellor of Riphah International University Dr. Anees Ahmad held a special session with the participants.

During the session, discussions were held on Pakistan’s past, present and future, as well as the Two-Nation Theory.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Anees Ahmad said the Pakistan ideology provided the intellectual foundation that united Muslims of the subcontinent for a separate identity and an independent homeland. He added that Pakistan’s Constitution provides complete religious, social and legal protection to all minorities.

Dr. Anees Ahmad said India’s alleged extremist policies and treatment of minorities had further highlighted questions about its secular image. He described Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue as principled, consistent and clear.

He urged students to form independent opinions through the study of history, research and reliable sources, adding that young people should use their abilities to contribute to positive change and play a role in Pakistan’s development.

ISPR said the summer camp is an important initiative aimed at enhancing the abilities of youth and promoting national awareness.