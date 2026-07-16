Punjab Assembly's judicial committee challenged in Lahore High Court

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – The establishment of the Punjab Assembly's Judicial Committee has been challenged in the Lahore High Court.

The constitutional petition was filed by Sana Afzal Malik through her counsel, Advocate Nadeem Sarwar. The petition names the Secretary of the Punjab Assembly, the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, the Punjab Assembly's Judicial Committee, and other relevant authorities as respondents.

According to the petitioner, the Judicial Committee has exceeded its jurisdiction by exercising powers that, under the Constitution, are exclusively vested in the judiciary.

The petition argues that the committee's actions are inconsistent with constitutional and legal limits. It also contends that the committee acted unlawfully by issuing directions for members of the Punjab Assembly to obtain diplomatic passports, asserting that neither the committee nor the Punjab Assembly has the authority to grant or direct such privileges.

The petitioner has requested the Lahore High Court to declare the establishment of the Punjab Assembly's Judicial Committee unconstitutional and unlawful, and to strike it down.