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Maryam Nawaz safe after wall collapses during helicopter landing in Arifwala

Maryam Nawaz safe after wall collapses during helicopter landing in Arifwala
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Summary A wall collapsed during the landing of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's helicopter in Arifwala, but she remained unharmed, the helicopter was undamaged, and authorities are investigating.

ARIFWALA (Dunya News) – A wall collapsed during the landing of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's helicopter in Arifwala on Thursday, but neither the aircraft nor the chief minister was harmed.

The incident occurred as Maryam Nawaz arrived in Arifwala, a tehsil of Pakpattan district, to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Nawaz Sharif School.

According to initial reports, the wall gave way during the helicopter's landing. However, the helicopter remained undamaged, and the chief minister was reported to be safe.

Authorities said no damage was caused to the aircraft and that further details regarding the incident were awaited. There was no immediate official information on whether anyone on the ground was injured.

The administration is expected to ascertain the cause of the wall's collapse as more information becomes available.

 

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