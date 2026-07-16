Ishaq Dar arrives in Shanghai for World AI Conference 2026

SHANGHAI (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has arrived in Shanghai on a two-day official visit to China, where he will participate in the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2026.

Upon his arrival, Ishaq Dar was received by Shanghai's vice mayor. He is scheduled to attend the opening ceremony of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference on July 17.

— Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) July 16, 2026

During the visit, Pakistan will sign the agreement establishing the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO) as a founding member.

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The deputy prime minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with foreign ministers and senior officials from various countries to discuss bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international issues.