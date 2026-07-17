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Three militants killed in Operation Shaban as total rises to 91

Three militants killed in Operation Shaban as total rises to 91
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Summary Security forces kill three more militants in Operation Shaban, taking the operation's death toll to 91 in Balochistan

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan and police continued their joint Operation Shaban in Balochistan, killing three more militants during the latest counterterrorism operations.

According to security sources, the militants were killed after security forces successfully targeted their hideouts in remote and mountainous areas.

The latest operation has raised the number of militants killed in Operation Shaban to 91, security sources said.

Also read: KP CM visits injured police officers after Laram attack

They added that since July 5, a total of 129 militants have been killed in Operation Shaban and other intelligence-based operations conducted across Balochistan.

Security sources reaffirmed that Operation Shaban would continue until the last terrorist in Balochistan is eliminated. 

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Balochistan Pakistan Pakistan Politics Terrorism

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