Inquiry blames multiple departments for Swat boat tragedy

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The inquiry committee investigating the Saifullah Lake boat accident in Swat has submitted its report to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, holding multiple departments responsible for failing to perform their duties effectively.

According to government sources, the committee, headed by Inter-Provincial Coordination Secretary Muhammad Ayaz, found that the police, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Rescue 1122, Tourism Authority, TMAs, Industries Department and other relevant institutions failed to adequately discharge their responsibilities.

The report stated that Section 144 was in force across Swat at the time of the incident, prohibiting boating and swimming. However, police and the district administration failed to enforce the restrictions. While police registered 103 cases, they were filed against swimming rather than illegal boating.

The inquiry further revealed that 17 of the 37 Tourism Police personnel were on leave on the day of the incident. It also noted that a Rescue 1122 ambulance broke down twice while travelling to and from the accident site.

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According to the report, Kalam Hospital did not have a female doctor available to examine the deceased victims.

The committee recommended mandatory registration of all boats, a ban on unregistered vessels operating on lakes, strict enforcement of Section 144 and compulsory availability of life jackets on every boat.

The boat capsized in Saifullah Lake, Swat, on July 1, resulting in the deaths of seven people.