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CM Afridi visits injured police officers after Laram attack

CM Afridi visits injured police officers after Laram attack
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Summary KP Chief Minister visits injured police personnel in Lower Dir, praises their sacrifices and orders the best possible medical treatment.

LOWER DIR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi visited Timergara Teaching Hospital to inquire after police personnel injured in the Laram attack.

The chief minister prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured officers and for the elevation of the ranks of the fallen personnel. Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand accompanied him during the visit.

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Muhammad Sohail Afridi paid tribute to the sacrifices of the police force and directed hospital authorities to ensure the injured personnel receive the best possible medical care.

He said the sacrifices made by the police and other security agencies in the fight against terrorism deserved the nation's highest respect and appreciation. 

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Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Pakistan Politics Terrorism

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