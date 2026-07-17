CM Afridi visits injured cops in Lower Dir, reaffirms resolve against terrorism

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Suhail Afridi on Thursday visited Lower Dir to inquire after police personnel injured in a recent terrorist attack.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed accompanied him during the visit.

The chief minister met the injured cops at the hospital, reviewed their medical treatment and directed the hospital authorities to ensure they receive the best possible healthcare without interruption.

Expressing his best wishes for their speedy and full recovery, Afridi praised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for their unwavering sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, calling their bravery a source of pride for the entire nation.

He assured that the provincial government would provide every possible support to the families of martyrs and injured personnel, utilizing all available resources for their welfare and rehabilitation.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to eliminating terrorism, the chief minister said the campaign against militants would continue with full force until the threat is completely eradicated. He stressed that cowardly terrorist attacks would never weaken the resolve of the government, police, or the people, adding that counterterrorism operations would be intensified and carried out more effectively.

