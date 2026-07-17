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Pakistan, China reaffirm strategic partnership during Shanghai talks

Pakistan, China reaffirm strategic partnership during Shanghai talks
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Summary Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar held a bilateral meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference

SHANGHAI (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a bilateral meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Shanghai, China, on the sidelines of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC).

The two leaders reviewed the broad canvas of Pakistan-China bilateral relations and reaffirmed their shared commitment to further deepening the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

They underscored the importance of advancing high-quality development under CPEC 2.0 and enhancing collaboration in trade, investment, science and technology, the digital economy, and artificial intelligence.

The two sides also exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments and reaffirmed their resolve to maintain close coordination on issues of mutual interest.

Also Read: Ishaq Dar departs for China to attend World AI Conference 2026

The meeting further reinforced Pakistan-China strategic cooperation and reflected the two countries' shared commitment to innovation-driven development and emerging technologies.

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