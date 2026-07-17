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Pakistan signs agreement on artificial intelligence cooperation

Pakistan signs agreement on artificial intelligence cooperation
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Summary As a founding member of WAICO, Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to advance international cooperation in the area of artificial intelligence, especially from the perspective of Global South

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Thursday signed the an agreement with the Establishment of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organisation (WAICO) on behalf of Pakistan at the signing ceremony held in Shanghai, China.

As a founding member of WAICO, Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to advance international cooperation in the area of artificial intelligence, especially from the perspective of Global South, said a news release issued here.

Pakistan looked forward to working closely with fellow WAICO member states in efforts to help bridge the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) divide and to promote equitable access to AI to advance development for all.
 

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