PML-N confident of securing clear majority in AJK elections: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will secure a clear majority in the upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections, while party President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will address two major election rallies in Mirpur and Muzaffarabad.

Speaking at a ceremony held in honour of PML-N leader Raja Shoaib Abid, who announced his withdrawal in favour of party candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Azhar Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah said the party leadership fully understood Shoaib Abid’s disappointment over not receiving the election ticket but appreciated his decision to accept the party’s verdict in the larger political interest.

He said the PML-N remained grateful for Raja Shoaib Abid’s sacrifice and would honour all commitments made to him. He added that elections were aimed at forming a government capable of addressing public issues and reiterated that constitutional decisions could only be made through elected assemblies rather than protests or long marches.

Highlighting the party’s development agenda, Rana Sanaullah said the PML-N had delivered landmark infrastructure projects, including motorways and airports, and had also completed major development initiatives in Azad Kashmir.

Reaffirming the party’s commitment to the Kashmir cause, he said the PML-N had consistently supported the people of Jammu and Kashmir and would continue to do so.

He announced that Nawaz Sharif would address two major public rallies in Mirpur and Muzaffarabad, while Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz would accompany him at both events. He said the rally dates could be adjusted slightly due to scheduling considerations and would be announced shortly.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam said Raja Shoaib Abid had accepted the party’s decision in the larger political interest after the election ticket was awarded on the basis of merit, consultations and electoral strategy.

He described Raja Shoaib Abid as a valuable asset of the party and assured that the leadership would continue to stand by him. He urged party workers to set aside their differences and unite to ensure the success of the PML-N candidates in the forthcoming elections.

On the occasion, Raja Shoaib Abid formally announced his withdrawal in favour of Chaudhry Muhammad Azhar Sadiq and pledged his full support for the party’s election campaign.

Chaudhry Muhammad Azhar Sadiq thanked the party leadership for its confidence and vowed to work closely with Raja Shoaib Abid to ensure the PML-N’s victory through unity and a coordinated election campaign.

