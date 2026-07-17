PM Shehbaz directs full preparedness to deal with regional tensions

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the relevant authorities to maintain complete preparedness to counter any potential challenges arising from the prevailing uncertainty in the region and lauded the public support for the austerity and fuel-saving drive of the government.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the impact of regional tensions on the national economy, the prime minister said that by the grace of Allah, the national economy remained stable at present, but stressed the need to formulate a comprehensive strategy to enable timely action.

The meeting was briefed that the country currently possessed sufficient reserves of petroleum products to meet domestic requirements, and that measures had been put in place to ensure their continued supply in the future.

PM Shehbaz commended the effective and timely response of the government’s strategy, which he said, had ensured optimal management of the fuel supply situation in the country.

He noted that the government had extended protection to the common man, motorcyclists, rickshaw drivers and transporters, and that subsidies provided by the state had helped contain the impact of any increase in fuel prices.

The prime minister directed that, in coordination with provincial governments, strict action be taken against elements responsible for creating an artificial shortage of petroleum products in the market.

Reflecting on the government’s earlier austerity campaign, the prime minister expressed heartfelt gratitude to the public for the role they had played in its success, and called for the same spirit to be adopted nationwide going forward. “Just as the people extended full support during the previous simplicity campaign, austerity must now be embraced at the national level,” he said.

He also acknowledged the public’s cooperation in the national campaign for the conservation of petroleum products and energy, describing it as a significant contribution to the country’s economic resilience.

The prime minister warned that escalating tensions in the region could adversely affect the country’s economic outlook going forward, and reiterated the need for vigilance and readiness across all relevant institutions.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ali Pervaiz Malik and Awais Khan Leghari, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa, State Bank Governor Jameel Ahmed, and senior government officials.

