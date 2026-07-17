CTD, KP police kill five terrorists in Bannu operation

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Bannu region have killed five Khawarij terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Bannu district on Thursday.

According to the police, the militants opened indiscriminate fire as soon as they saw the security agencies personnel. In the ensuing exchange of fire, five alleged militants were killed, while several others managed to escape.

Following the incident, a heavy police contingent arrived at the scene, and launched a search-and-clearance operation in the area to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

Police said the process of identifying the killed terrorists is ongoing. The law enforcing agencies also recovered five Kalashnikov rifles, ten magazines, five bandoliers, two hand grenades, and a large quantity of ammunition from their possession.

The Inspector General (IG) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Additional IG of the CTD praised the CTD team and local police personnel for the successful operation, commending their professionalism and bravery.

They said that intelligence-based operations against militants, as well as their facilitators and support networks, would be further intensified.

The IG of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stated that the sacrifices of those who lost their lives would not go in vain and that operations would continue without interruption until terrorism is completely eradicated.

