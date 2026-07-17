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Fazlur Rehman's statement about martyrs unacceptable: Khalid Maqbool

Fazlur Rehman's statement about martyrs unacceptable: Khalid Maqbool
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Summary Speaking to the media, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman should withdraw his statement regarding martyrs

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) chairman and Federal Education Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Thursday said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman's statement regarding the martyrs is unacceptable, adding that no one has the right to criticize state institutions.

Speaking to the media, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman should withdraw his statement regarding martyrs. He added that everyone should exercise caution in their choice of words and keep in mind that their remarks should not benefit the country's enemies.

He further said that while everyone has the right to express their point of view, there are limits to that freedom, and public statements should not undermine the national narrative.

Speaking on the occasion, Farooq Sattar also called on Maulana Fazlur Rehman to apologize for his statement. He said that Pakistan's standing among the nations of the world today is due to the Pakistan armed forces and urged Maulana Fazlur Rehman to correct his statement which is against the country's interests.
 

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