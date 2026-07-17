LHC orders suspension of FIA SHO over non-compliance with court orders

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court has ordered the suspension of an FIA Station House Officer (SHO) for failing to comply with court directives, with Justice Amjad Rafiq observing that negligence in implementing judicial orders will not be tolerated.

The written order was issued during proceedings on the bail petition of Shahid Hameed, who is accused of defrauding a citizen of $6,000 by promising an overseas job. The court also directed the Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to appoint a senior officer to assist the court in the case.

According to the written order, an FIA officer had informed the court during the previous hearing that WhatsApp chats indicating the accused's alleged criminal conduct were available. However, the officer produced only the transcript of a co-accused's conversation with a victim and failed to present any WhatsApp chats linked to the present petitioner.

The court ruled that the FIA SHO would remain suspended until the next hearing for failing to comply with its directions.

According to the FIA, a fraud case was registered in Faisalabad after the accused allegedly obtained $6,000 from a citizen on the pretext of arranging a work permit visa for Thailand.