PMD forecasts drizzle in Karachi as heat persists across country

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy and humid weather with chances of light drizzle in Karachi, while intense heat is expected to persist across Balochistan and most parts of Lahore. Hot and dry conditions are also likely to prevail in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with isolated rainfall expected in some northern areas.

According to the PMD, Karachi's maximum temperature is expected to reach 35°C, with partly cloudy skies and humid conditions. Light drizzle may occur in some areas of the city. The temperature was recorded at 28.4°C, humidity at 75%, while winds were blowing at 15 km/h.

In Balochistan, most districts are expected to remain dry and very hot. Maximum temperatures were recorded at 39°C in Quetta, 34°C in Kalat, 29°C in Ziarat, and 37°C in Zhob. Temperatures reached 45°C in both Sibi and Nokundi, while Turbat recorded 38°C, Chaman 40°C, and the coastal cities of Gwadar and Jiwani 33°C.

The PMD said most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will experience hot and dry weather, with heat and humidity expected to intensify in the plains. However, rain is likely in parts of the Hazara and Malakand divisions.

Peshawar recorded a temperature of 33°C with 53% humidity. Temperatures in other areas stood at 20°C in Chitral, 22°C in Dir, 24°C in Malam Jabba, 27°C in Saidu Sharif, 34°C in Bannu, 33°C in Dera Ismail Khan, and 27°C in Abbottabad. The PMD advised residents to take necessary precautions due to the prevailing weather conditions.

Meanwhile, Lahore continued to experience severe heat and humidity. The current temperature was recorded at 36°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 40°C during the day.

According to the PMD, humidity in Lahore stood at 49%, pushing the feels-like temperature to 43°C, which could rise to 47°C later in the day. Winds were blowing at 8 km/h, but the low wind speed has intensified the humid conditions.

The department said there is no chance of rain in Lahore today and advised the public to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight, stay hydrated and take precautionary measures to protect themselves from extreme heat.