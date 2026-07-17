Operation Shaban hailed as key peace in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces continue to target militant hideouts under Operation Shaban in Balochistan as part of an ongoing campaign aimed at eliminating terrorist networks and restoring security in the province.

According to a report published by The Diplomat, the operation was launched after a militant attack near Mangi Dam, with the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and police carrying out coordinated ground and air operations against militant groups. The report stated that hundreds of militants have been killed during the campaign.

The publication said militant groups had targeted security forces as well as development projects in Balochistan, prompting the launch of a broader military operation.

Three militants killed in Operation Shaban as total rises to 91



According to the report, Operation Shaban was designed as a long-term campaign to dismantle militant networks and re-establish the state's writ in Balochistan. It said the operation is focused on militant groups operating in southern Balochistan, along with other networks active in the province's northern districts.

The report added that the ongoing operation is expected to have positive implications not only for Balochistan but also for Pakistan's overall internal security.

It further stated that if Operation Shaban succeeds in improving the security environment and creating conditions for meaningful dialogue, it could become an important step towards restoring peace and stability in the region.

According to experts cited in the report, the launch of the operation reflects the seriousness of the security threat in Balochistan, where a large-scale response had become necessary. They also stressed that while military operations are essential, strengthening local institutions and promoting economic development remain equally important for achieving lasting stability.