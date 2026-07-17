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PMD forecasts widespread rain, thunderstorms across Pakistan

PMD forecasts widespread rain, thunderstorms across Pakistan
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Summary Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasts widespread rain, thunderstorms and strong winds, with flood and landslide risks in northern regions next week.

KARACHI (Web Desk) – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds across several parts of the country over the coming days as monsoon activity intensifies.

According to the PMD, moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating the upper and central regions of Pakistan, with their intensity expected to increase further on Saturday and Sunday. A fresh westerly weather system is also expected to enter the upper parts of the country on Monday.

The department forecast rain accompanied by thunderstorms in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from July 18 to 25, while various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are likely to receive rainfall between July 19 and 23.

Thunderstorms and rain are also expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Lahore and several other cities of Punjab, while rainfall has been forecast for Zhob, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Loralai, Sibi and Ziarat in Balochistan.

The PMD warned of possible landslides in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir between July 20 and 25 due to persistent rainfall.

Meanwhile, most parts of Sindh are expected to experience hot and humid weather, although Tharparkar, Mithi, Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad are likely to receive rain from July 20 to 22.

The weather department added that Karachi and other coastal areas of Sindh may witness partly cloudy skies with light drizzle over the next three days, while strong winds are also expected in the provincial capital on Saturday and Sunday. 

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